Charity football match and fun day in memory of Padiham's Ben Heany

Two football matches will be held on Saturday to give a tragic 21-year-old Padiham man the send off he deserves.

Ben Heany, a former pupil of Shuttleworth College, died in a devastating incident at Ogden Reservoir in Barley.

Emergency services were involved in a four-hour search at the Pendle beauty spot on Sunday, July 7th, after receiving reports that a young man had entered the water and may have got into difficulties. Helicopters from Lancashire Police and the North West Ambulance Service were deployed, alongside a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service drone.

Ben's untimely death shocked the local community. Grief-stricken loved ones and friends have now organised a series of fundraising events in memory of the popular lad and to also raise funds towards funeral costs.

On Saturday, two football matches will take place at The Fenny Fold Playing Fields, St John's Road, with kick-off at 12pm. There will be a minute's silence before the match in memory of Ben.

From 2pm onwards, a fundraiser will be held at The Shakespeare Pub, Padiham, with attractions including a bouncy castle, fairground rides, charity waxing, stalls, football cards, raffle and a ice cream van. The entertainment will continue from 9pm onwards with a singer and band getting people into the swing of things.

Meanwhile, Ben's friends Daryl Graham and Peter Denwood have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his funeral. The page has already generated more than £1,000 and Darryl has been impressed by the response from the community.

He said: "No parent should be faced with the worries of funeral costs of their children. Let's help them, take some pressure off the family. Let's reach the target of raising £3,000 and give Ben the send off he deserves. Ben was a kind man who would give his last pound if someone needed it more. He was a genuine all round lovely lad and I know will be missed by all who knew him."

Anyone wishing to donate towards funeral costs can click here