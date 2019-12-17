Charity clay pigeon shoot in Clitheroe raises £600 for deserving cause

A group of women from Clitheroe law firm Harrison Drury solicitors have helped raise £600 for Breast Cancer Care after taking part in a charity clay pigeon shoot

Wendy Newbury organised the "Take a Shot at Cancer" event at the Huntroyde Estate in the Ribble Valley with the help of Irene Chenery, Lucy Beachell and Nicola Beneduce.

Clients and local partners of the firm were invited to take part with guests treated to breakfast and lunch as part of the charity networking event.

Wendy, senior associate at Harrison Drury, said: “We all know someone affected by cancer, so it’s always pleasing to seize the opportunity to support a charity that helps so many people through a very difficult and uncertain time. Our event was a fun way to raise money for Breast Cancer Care and we also got to enjoy a fabulous breakfast and lunch in the picturesque surroundings of the Huntroyde Estate.”

Breast Cancer Care merged with Breast Cancer Now in April this year to form one UK-wide charity. It supports world-class research and life-changing care for anyone affected by breast cancer.