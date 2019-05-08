Charity ball organisers hope Burnley striker's signed boots score big for Pendleside

A pair of Burnley striker Chris Woods' signed boots is just one of the prizes up for grabs at a charity ball later this month.
The Razzle and Dazzle Ball, organised by The Footcare Service, takes place at Burnley Football Club on Saturday, May 18th, from 7-15pm.
All money raised from the night will go to Pendleside Hospice.
Bronze tickets are still available to buy, priced at £50, and guests will enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment.
There will be a charity raffle on the night along with a prize auction, which will include Chris Woods' boots.
Anybody wishing to buy raffle tickets or put in bid for the boots before the auction should email jo@thefootcareservice.co.uk.
For tickets, ring 07891859635 or email info@thefootcareservice.co.uk. Search 'The Footcare Service' on Facebook for more details.