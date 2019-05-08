Charity ball organisers hope Burnley striker's signed boots score big for Pendleside

A pair of Burnley striker Chris Woods' signed boots is just one of the prizes up for grabs at a charity ball later this month.

The Razzle and Dazzle Ball, organised by The Footcare Service, takes place at Burnley Football Club on Saturday, May 18th, from 7-15pm.

Bryan and Jo Nutter, of Footcare Services, who have organised the event.

All money raised from the night will go to Pendleside Hospice.

Bronze tickets are still available to buy, priced at £50, and guests will enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment.

There will be a charity raffle on the night along with a prize auction, which will include Chris Woods' boots.

Anybody wishing to buy raffle tickets or put in bid for the boots before the auction should email jo@thefootcareservice.co.uk.

For tickets, ring 07891859635 or email info@thefootcareservice.co.uk. Search 'The Footcare Service' on Facebook for more details.