Charity acquires former Nelson library with support from Barclays

The old library

IMAM Organisation UK, was set up in June 2016 to focus on educating Muslim youths in morals and manners, promoting understanding, respect, tolerance and cultural cohesion in today’s multi-cultural Britain.

The (undisclosed) commercial mortgage from Barclays, coupled with significant donations from the local Shia community, has enabled the charity to purchase a prominent building whilst at the same time significantly reduce their monthly outgoings. The acquisition will benefit the education for hundreds of students amongst the growing Shia community of 250 families.

IMAM Organisation UK has a very strong, supportive and hands on management and team of volunteers, led by founders, Maulana Syed Najamul Hassan Naqvi and his wife Alimah Syeda Touqir Naqvi.

Members of IMAM UK

Trustee Musawar Hussain said: “We can't thank Barclays enough for your support in the purchase of this property. Despite the challenges of lockdown, the charity was able to adapt and grow, continuing to provide a service to the community through social media channels and expanding our reach beyond our normal catchment.

"With life now returning to some normality, we are once again able to offer face to face classes and acquiring such a prominent building in the heart of the Nelson community, is a clear demonstration our commitment to the area and will enable us to expand our offering to more and more Muslim families.”

Sohail Iqbal, business development manager for Barclays in Lancashire added: “I’m absolutely delighted we have been able to support IMAM as they look to expand their services which are hugely beneficial to the local community.