Chance to nominate local businesses for countryside awards

The annual Countryside Alliance Awards are now open to public nomination.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, were born out of a need to support and promote rural communities. They celebrate people going the extra mile to ensure that rural Britain’s food and farming industry, small businesses, traditional skills, forward-thinking enterprises and, most of all, its people, can flourish.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson MP said: “These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businessmen and women who are working hard to keep rural Britain thriving.

"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, so please get involved and nominate today. Let’s see if we can bring a British title home and tell a positive story about Pendle.”

The awards run across the following categories:

• Local Food Award

• Village shop/Post Office Award

• Rural Enterprise Award

• Butcher Award

• Rural Pub Award

• Game Champion

• Clarissa Dickson Wright Award

Nominations are open online at www.countryside-alliance.org/caawards until mid November. Judging will then take place and national winners will be announced at the House of Lords in June 2020.