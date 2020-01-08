Chance to help your community in Burnley

An event is to be held in Burnley that invites residents to gather and discuss the specific needs of their community, and explore practical ways of meeting those needs.

ROC – The Community Engagement Charity is staging the event on February 12th at the former Hameldon Community College in Coalclough Lane from 7pm to 9pm.

Representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services, as well as the local council, community and faith based groups will be present to to discuss ways of working together for the good of the community.

The aims of the day are to:

• connect and engage local community members, volunteers and statutory agencies

• celebrate all the good things taking place in the community

• raise awareness of the needs of the community

• explore possible solutions and resources required to meet current needs

• create a network of people passionate about improving the community they live in

• identify and utilise specific skillsets and resources already in the community

• facilitate and inspire the birth of new projects in the community through a newly formed Action Group.

To register visit www.roc.uk.com/burnley or call 0161 393 4511.