Burnley pupils take up challenge to 'plant a tree for the jubilee' to celebrate the Queen's landmark year
A VIP visitor helped Burnley pupils to plant a special tree in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:39 pm
Mr Terry Hephrun who is Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire, helped pupils at St Joseph’s Park Hill School plant the oak tree when he visited them to talk about what an important year 2022 is for the Queen.
The school was presented with the tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative which invites people in the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.”