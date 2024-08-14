Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A moving ceremony at Burnley General Hospital celebrated the re-naming of a room on the central birth suite in honour of a much-loved midwife.

The newly named Daisy Suite, used for twin and pre-term births, commemorates 20 years of dedicated service by Marysia Swiatczak until her death last year due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

Chosen for its special connection to Marysia—daisy being her birth flower and a symbol of love, beauty, and fertility—the Daisy Suite was officially unveiled by Marysia’s husband, Joe, and her children, Dominic, Harry, and Alisha. They revealed a plaque in her memory, joined by Chief Nurse Pete Murphy and Head of Midwifery Tracy Thompson from East Lancashire Hospitals Trust. The ceremony was a poignant reminder of Marysia's lasting impact on both her colleagues and the countless families she cared for throughout her career.

Lisa Wareing-Ellis, a midwife involved in the project, said: “Marysia would be overwhelmed that a room has been named in her memory.

“We all really miss Marysia. She was deeply respected and loved, not only by everyone here at Lancashire Women’s and Newborn Centre but also by the hundreds of families she supported over the last two decades. The Daisy Suite is a truly fitting tribute to such a wonderful person.”