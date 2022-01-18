Centenary year kicks off in style as six runners from Burnley based junior club chosen to represent Lancashire

Clayton-le-Moors Harriers' Eliena Lusty, Bella McCredie, Lottie Hesketh, Eve Hartley, Sianna Powell Smith and William Walker will represent the county in the inter counties cross country championships in March. They were chosen after competing in several cross country events in various places over the last few months.

Their honour came after the most recent event, the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships at Blackburn's Witton Park on Saturday, January 8th, where they faced very harsh conditions.

Nineteen of the club’s juniors ran in different age categories, with the U13 girls taking 1st team place and the U17 girls positioning third.

Clayton-le-Moors Harrier's junior runners with their coach Marion Wilkinson

The club, which only started training juniors in 2008, is planning a series of events throughout the year to celebrate the landmark anniversary.