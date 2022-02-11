Celebrity chef suppliers prepare healthy meals for Burnley homelessness charity

Residents were delighted as the team of volunteers from Wellocks of Nelson and William Jackson Food Group chose to cook some of the community’s favourites, such as cottage pie, lamb curry, and sausage casserole, with ingredients favoured by Michelin-starred restaurants.

Companion Sonja said: “For people who have lived on the streets, having healthy warm food cooked with fresh ingredients, is wonderful. I was lucky enough to have meals where I was living. It’s great that we’re all able to eat well now. We are very appreciative of this partnership.”

Emmaus Burnley provides accommodation and support for up to 24 people as well as work experience and training at the Emmaus Department Store in Rochdale. All funds from the sale of new and second hand furniture, and white goods sold supports vulnerable people within the Emmaus community.

Clockwise from front: Joanne Harker, Judith Riley, Elise Worrall from Wellocks, Claire Simpson from WJFG with Emmaus charity beneficiaries Sonja and Hayley.

The charity cook-off was the start of a new partnership between Emmaus Burnley, Wellocks and WJFG who plan to turn up the heat on volunteering with the homelessness charity this year as part of a drive to support people in need within their local community.

The food group plans to donate more time and expertise in the coming months in the charity’s kitchen as well as help out in several different roles at the Emmaus Department Store, working alongside charity beneficiaries.

Claire Simpson, head of culture and communications at WJFG, said: “We’re a family-owned business and feel very strongly that a community should be a better place for having one of our businesses in it and this partnership with Emmaus in Burnley means a lot to us. They do a tremendous job, helping people when they need support most and we’re keen to help with this.”

Emmaus Burnley director Stephen Buchanan, said “We’re excited to be teaming up with WJFG and Wellocks. Their volunteers impressed our whole community by cooking their favourite meals with donated ingredients. It is no mean feat to prepare food for so many people, especially considering the numbers who have dietary requirements from living on the streets for so long or in temporary accommodation.

“Our thanks go to the staff at Wellocks and WJFG. Our residents came home from working in our store to a real treat, and the skills gained will go on to serve our residents for a long time to come. We’re very much looking forward to what’s in store for the future.”