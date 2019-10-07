Celebration for new Catholic parish in Burnley

A new Catholic parish community, formed from the amalgamation of three churches, held a special Mass and celebration to mark the occasion.

The Parish of the Good Samaritan, made up of Christ the King, St Mary of the Assumption and St John the Baptist Churches came together for Mass in St Mary’s Church, attended by more than 200 people and followed by a light lunch at Turf Moor.

Celebration Mass

Mass was celebrated by the parish priest Fr David Featherstone, along with Fr Kevin, Fr Emmanuel and Fr Lawrence who also serve the parish community, as well as Fr Anthony and Fr Allan who serve elsewhere in the Diocese.

Parishioner Anne Marie Coppock said: "In his homily Fr David encouraged the parishioners to take the Christian message to everyone we encounter, particularly supporting those in our community who are on the margins of society.

"The lunch at Turf Moor brought an opportunity to meet others from the new, larger parish and groups of young and young at heart enjoyed a tour of Turf Moor."