Catwalk fashion show raises £500 for Pendleside Hospice
A dazzling catwalk spring fashion show raised £500 for Pendleside Hospice.
By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 6:42 pm
The well attended show was organised by Padiham based womenswear boutique, Narazuke and the Pendleside hospice charity shop in the town.
The Lawrence Hotel was the venue for the show, which included models showing off all the latest trends, last Thursday and guests were greeted with a glass of fizz and goodie bags donated by Jinkinson's Opticians.
There was also a raffle to boost the total raised on the night.