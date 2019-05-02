Cast shine in quirky musical set to dazzle Burnley audiences

A quirky musical has held its opening night in Burnley.

Crystal's Department Store opened last night at Greenbrook Methodist Church and runs until Saturday.

Billed as a Juke Box musical by Judith Foote the show is being staged by the Greenbrook Methodist Church Theatre Group and is set in a department store where high fashion is just old fashioned and good service is non-existent.

When its elderly owner dies and leaves the store to Crystal King, she has no idea who he is or why she has inherited it. The unpopular manager, Christopher Black, is outraged when he learns of this as he had expected to inherit the store himself. He hires the Dig It Up Detective Bureau and sets out to discredit Crystal

The staff are naturally suspicious, if not a little hostile towards Crystal, but with her resolve to save the store from bankruptcy she begins to win them over.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults and £5 for children are available from any member of the society or Wendy Curson on 01282 426889 or 07789603602.

All the money raised go towards the cost and upkeep of the building.