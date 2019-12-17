Cast of Burnley Youth Theatre stage their own version of the magical tale of Beauty and the Beast

Burnley Youth Theatre welcomed several schools, community groups and the public to their Christmas production Beauty and the Beast.

The classic tale, with the compelling message that beauty is found within, was presented by a cast of 35 youngsters who have been rehearsing since September for their own unique version of the show.

The production was directed by Oliver Daley who said: "I am so proud of the whole cast.

"The production showcased the incredible talent the young performers at Burnley Youth Theatre have.

"They have worked tirelessly in such a short amount of time and their commitment has been commendable. Our vision here at Burnley Youth Theatre is to be able to create new and exciting high quality theatre and I am proud to say that ‘Beauty and the Beast’ captured this."

Oliver added that the feedback from audiences had been very positive and each of the performances had been a sell out.