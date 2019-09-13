Cash boost for disabled facilities in Burnley

Burnley Council is set to invest more than £300,000 on providing new facilities for disabled residents and visitors in the borough.

Councillors are being asked to approve two social care schemes when they meet on Tuesday, following funding from Lancashire County Council.

Just over £250,000 would be invested in extending Haddon House care home to provide a short break unit for adults with learning and physical disabilities, while £56,622 would be used to provide a sensory room and Changing Places facility in Burnley town centre.

Coun. Ivor Emo, the council's Executive member for housing and leisure, said: "We want to use this funding to provide first class facilities and services for disabled residents and visitors and improve not only their quality of life, but also for their carers and families.

"The two schemes put forward for funding are both exciting and valuable in terms of the positive impact they will have, and we are extremely pleased to be able to support them. We're working closely with Lancashire County Council to make these projects a reality."

If approved, a sensory room and family meeting room for local charity Action for ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorders) and a Changing Places disabled-accessible facility would be created at the town centre management offices in St James' Street.

The proposed scheme at Hadden House would fund an extension to the existing six-bed unit to provide a separate annex with a further bedroom.

The investment would come from the Better Care Grant, money provided to the county council by the Government to be spent on social care projects.