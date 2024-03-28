George Greenwood raised £155 to buy 300 Easter eggs, books, sweets and treats that will be handed out to poorly youngsters. The Pendle youngster started his Easter campaign four years ago,at the start of the pandemic, as he was so concerned about other children who may face Easter in hospital.

George asked his mum, Sammy, if he could sell some of his own toys to buy chocolate treats for them. Touched by his kindness, Sammy took George to buy some treats that he could donate before sharing his story on social media which led to the public donating hundreds of eggs for him to hand out to youngsters in hospital. What makes George’s campaign even more special is the fact he is a poorly boy himself, suffering with respiratory problems and other illnesses and difficulties and sadly had to take a year off from the campaign in 2021 when he was ill.