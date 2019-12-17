Caring Cliviger pupils raise money and smiles for Pendleside Hospice

Summer and Ella

Christmas jumpers were the order of the day when children at St John's CE Primary School, Cliviger, raised money for Pendleside Hospice.

The Year 2 pupils donned their festive jumpers and raised a wonderful £36.

Two class members decided to do some additional fundraising. Summer Wall raised an additional £20 by selling handmade Christmas cards and Ella Proctor raised £30.50 by taking part in a sponsored run.

Pendleside Hospice’s mascot, Penny the Squirrel, attended the school to thank the class and their teacher Andrea Johnston for their wonderful support.