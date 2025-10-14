Caring business owners including Kiddy Kids and Neveah Mascots in Burnley come together to make magical memories for Pendle girl (10)
When taxi driver Matthew Eyre was asked to take Gracie Darby (10) to Manchester Airport, for a dream trip to America with the charity Destination Florida, he pledged to make it a special day for her.
Waivering his charge for the trip Matt, whose Colne based company is called Mattstravel Allover, contacted Kiddy Kids in Briercliffe in Burnley who laid on a free lunch for Gracie and her family. And Gracie was thrilled when Mickey and Minnie Mouse turned up, courtesy of Kelly Liversidge of Neveah Mascots. And to top off the day, Barnoldswick Bites pledged £50 spending money for Gracie’s trip.
Matt said: “I just wanted to arrange something really special for Gracie and I think we pulled it off. It’s been a very emotional day but so worth it to see Gracie’s face.”
Gracie, who has extra needs and has also lost her mum, had an absolute ball at her send off. Gracie’s gran, Sharon Fish, said the family had been overwhelmed by the kindness shown to them.
" I can’t express how grateful we are for what they’ve done for Gracie, “ said Sharon. “These are wonderful memories to last a lifetime.”
Destination Florida is a charity that helps children facing significant challenges to experience life-changing trips to the sunshine state. Gracie was taken on the trip with a team of volunteers and a 125 strong team of medical staff.