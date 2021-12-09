Caring Burnley schoolgirl (seven) ready to sacrifice her locks for charity in touching tribute to her great grandad

Seven-year-old Lola Addis has already raised £60 towards her £100 goal for the East Lancashire Stroke Assistance and Support charity.

Her great grandad, Brian Beech, died recently at the age of 81 and his wife, Valerie, asked for donations to the charity in his memory. A well known former butcher in Barrowford, Brian's father started the family business which Brian took over and worked there all his life until his retirement.

Lola's proud mum, Jasmine Beech (25) said: "Lola has been saying for a while she wanted to cut her hair and donate it to poorly children so we are sending her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for youngsters with life limiting illnesses.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lola Addis (seven) is raising money for a charity in her great grandad's memory by having her long hair cut

"When my gran requested donations for the stroke charity in memory of my grandad everything just fell into place and we thought what a wonderful thing it would be for Lola to do it in his memory, it means so much to us as a family.

"We are so very proud of Lola. It will be emotional for me when she has all that hair cut off as it will be at least 10 inches, but she is ready to do it."

A pupil at St Mary's RC Primary School in Burnley, Lola will have her hair cut into a bob at Lyndhurst House Hair and Beauty in Burnley on Saturday, December 18th. She will be supported by Jasmine, a customer service advisor at Boohoo, dad Bradley Addis and her little sister Lucy who is two.

To make a donation to Lola's hair cut challenge please click HERE

Lola and baby Lucy with their great grandad Brian Beech