Care home residents enjoy an afternoon tea

Resident of Ashmeade, in Burnley, Kathleen Gill

Activities R Us East Lancs Care Homes is a constituted group that organises activities across the area, pre-Covid these were all in person, but currently they are within the individual care homes, but staying connected online.

Activities co-ordinator at Holme Manor Residential Care Home, Rawtenstall, Paula Bond said: “We had homes in Rossendale, Ribble Valley, Burnley and Great Harwood taking part.

“At Ashmeade Care Home in Burnley 14 residents joined in, another 27 enjoyed tea at Townfield Care in Great Harwood, with 22 at Ribble Valley Care Home in Sawley and a further 25 residents at McCauley Mount in Burnley.

Father Vin at McCauley Care Home, in Burnley

“Everyone celebrated their afternoon tea in a different way, some did displays and others made bunting.

“At Holme Manor we made fresh flower arrangements and we also used as artistic craft box kit from Creative Mojo to make the bunting.

“It was the first time since lockdown that we have all collaborated on a project at the same time and it was a wonderful for all the residents to be able to take part.”

Biscuit brands McVitie’s and Jacob’s challenged care operators to host the UK’s biggest virtual afternoon tea party simultaneously with a global tea party being arranged as part of Nutrition and Hydration Week.

The afternoon tea table at Ribble Valley Care Home in Sawley

Photographs of the East Lancashire tea parties have been submitted to the organisers.

Activities R Us has received funding from the East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group and The Eric Wright Trust.