Care home plan for former Pendle Mill site in Clitheroe
Outline planning consent has been secured for the creation of a new residential care home in Clitheroe.
Ribble Valley Borough Council unanimously approved Muller Property Group’s proposal for the 1.1 acre site, which is located to the north of Pendle Road, and within walking distance from the town centre.
Existing commercial properties on the former Pendle Mill site will now be cleared to make way for a luxury residential care home.
The three-storey care home will provide 70 spacious en-suite bedrooms, and will include the provision of a café/bistro, cinema, hair and nail salon, plus private dining rooms. Communal day spaces are also included within the design, facilitating sociable activities that encourage mental and physical stimulation.
The development features a large, secure garden for residents, with new landscaping to enhance and improve local biodiversity, together with the existing mature trees.
Colin Muller, chief executive of Muller Property Group, said: “It’s no secret that the UK is facing a housing crisis and remains in desperate need of suitable, modern accommodation for our elderly population. We are therefore delighted that Ribble Valley Borough Council has approved our proposals for this site in Clitheroe. This care home will provide premium accommodation for residents with an array of on-site facilities, forming a new community within Clitheroe. Active residents can enjoy the benefits of living just 800 metres from the town centre and we look forward to bringing this development forward.”
The completed care home facility is expected to create around 70 full-time jobs across a variety of disciplines and roles, including nurses and carers, managerial, maintenance and other ancillary roles.