A car ploughed into the front of a Burnley petrol station last night.

The accident happened at Kitchen's garage in Trafalgar Street at 11pm.

Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured.

A fire service spokesman said: "An elderly gentleman drove into the shop front.

"He did not suffer any physical injuries but was in a state of shock.

"He did not require cutting out of his car.

"The damage to the shop front is significant."