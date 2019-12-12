Canine Christmas hampers to be delivered to the homeless and their dogs in Burnley

A record number of hampers will be delivered to dogs in Lancashire whose owners are either homeless or in housing crisis this Christmas.

Every Christmas, the Dogs Trust charity brings some festive cheer to homeless owners and their dogs through its Hope Project, by delivering hundreds of canine hampers to those in need.

This year, more than 85 dogs across Lancashire are set to benefit from the service – an 81% increase from 2018, as Dogs Trust also sees a sharp increase in the number of requests for Christmas hampers across the UK.

Fourteen hostels and homeless organisations across Lancashire have applied to the scheme to support people in a homelessness crisis, as the cold winter months start to set in.

The increased demand for Christmas hampers comes as homelessness in the UK continues to rise. In 2018 there were 320,000 people recorded as homeless in the UK, with this figure being 10,665 in the North West.

Dogs Trust has been running the unique Hope Project since 1994 and delivering hampers filled with treats, toys, collars, leads and warm winter dog coats, which are particularly important to those who are rough sleeping at this time of year.

The charity also supports homeless dog owners all year round by offering free veterinary treatment to dogs whose owners are homeless or in housing crisis, as well as working with housing providers across the UK to encourage more hostels and emergency shelters to become dog friendly.

Clare Kivlehan, Head of Dogs Trust Outreach Projects, said: “For anyone experiencing any sort of housing crisis their dog will often be their only companion and source of love and support. Sadly, numbers of people rough sleeping or experiencing other types of homelessness has continued to rise and with that, so has demand for our Christmas hampers.

“As temperatures drop, and with Christmas often being a very difficult and lonely time for many, we’re pleased to be able to distribute these hampers and be there for homeless people and their dogs not just at Christmas, but all year round.”

To find out more information visit: www.dogstrusthopeproject.org.uk