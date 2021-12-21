Candlelit supper and carols get members of Burnley Twinning Association into the festive spirit
A table laden with cheeses from all over Europe was one of the delights on offer at a candlelight supper organised by the Burnley Twinning Association.
Janet Elliott and Adrian Dean, who are joint chairmen of the association, welcomed members to the Christmas event held at St. Clement’s Court, Barrowford.
There was a quiz, potato pie supper, a raffle and entertainment provided by multi-talented hostess, Jean Morton, who played the ukulele and sang a variety of Christmas songs and carols which members were invited to join in with.
There are no specific meetings planned at present due to Covid-19 but members are hoping to meet at Burnley Town Hall as soon as it is permitted
Anyone wishing to have more information about Burnley Twinning should contact the secretary on 01706 213129