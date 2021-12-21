Candlelit supper and carols get members of Burnley Twinning Association into the festive spirit

Janet Elliott and Adrian Dean, who are joint chairmen of the association, welcomed members to the Christmas event held at St. Clement’s Court, Barrowford.

There was a quiz, potato pie supper, a raffle and entertainment provided by multi-talented hostess, Jean Morton, who played the ukulele and sang a variety of Christmas songs and carols which members were invited to join in with.

There are no specific meetings planned at present due to Covid-19 but members are hoping to meet at Burnley Town Hall as soon as it is permitted

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Elliott and Adrian Dean, who are joint chairmen of the Burnley Twinning Association welcomed members to a festive candlelight supper