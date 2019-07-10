Can you offer to walk adorable Burnley pooch Poppy?

A housebound elderly lady from Burnley is looking for a responsible dog lover to walk her beloved pooch.

The lady, in her late 70s, is now struggling to walk and is in desperate need for someone to walk her adorable Poppy, a three year-old Chihuahua/Bichon cross.

Now, the Cinnamon Trust, a national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness look after their pets, has stepped in to help.

Sally Collins, appeal administrator, said: "We have a couple of volunteers assigned already who walk Poppy three times a week but we would love to get some more help for her and other older people in the area. Any help would be fantastic.

All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them. Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cats litter trays.

If anyone would like to register to be a volunteer they can call 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk