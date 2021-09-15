Calico Homes welcomes residents into new Padiham flats

Perseverance Court resident William Speak

Homes England provided funding of £440,000 towards the overall £1.3m cost of the scheme, which has seen Calico Homes create 10 flats and reinstate a two-bedroom house.

The new canalside apartments boast dedicated on-site parking, with the former mill building showcasing original external features that were retained during contsrcution.

During community consultations, the local residents’ association suggested the name ‘Perseverance Court’ for the new flats to acknowledge the heritage of the site.

The Perseverance Mill site, formerly a derelict mill building in Albion Street, sat empty for more than a decade, creating issues for local residents due to attracting fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

New resident of Perseverance Court, William Speak, said: “I’m excited to move into my new home. It’s close to work which will mean less commuting. I’m looking forward to getting settled in and meeting my new neighbours.”

The first phase of the Perseverance Mill development, which completed in 2018, provided 56 affordable family homes.

This won the Regeneration award at the Northwest RICS Awards in 2019 for blending the new homes with existing heritage and re-opening the nearby culvert, which had previously been concealed for decades beneath the mill building.

Lisa Bell, head of development at Calico Homes, said: “The apartments provided are good quality with a modern finish, which have been popular with those who have taken on tenancies.