Buying British buses is just the ticket for Transdev

Buying British – that’s the plan from North of England bus operator Transdev as it reveals orders worth £3.5m. have been placed for British built buses in 2019.

The company, which provides bus services across Burnley and Pendle, as well as other parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire, says its new buses will be built to a unique specification, as it seeks to build on the success of its routes serving thousands of people every day in cities, coast and countryside on both sides of the Pennines.

A total of 21 new buses – 13 single deck and eight double deck – are now on order from UK-based bus builders Alexander Dennis in Scarborough and Wright of Ballymena in Northern Ireland, demonstrating Transdev’s commitment to supporting jobs and innovation in Britain’s bus industry.

Transdev’s new buses for delivery in 2019 include:

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “We’re delighted to be buying British again with our exciting new buses in 2019, as we continue in our mission to provide an amazing travel experience across the North. Our vision is to create a desire to travel, with customers feeling proud to be seen on our buses, and these impressive new buses will help us to surpass even the most demanding customer expectations.

“At Transdev, we place our customers at the heart of everything we do, and each of our new buses now on order will offer several new and never seen before features for them to enjoy.

“We’ll reveal more of the details as we move closer to introducing these new buses in Lancashire and Yorkshire – but for now, we can certainly say they’ll be unique, and will build on the valued feedback we receive from our customers to help us attract many more people to discover the benefits of choosing the bus.

“Every one of these vehicles will also feature the very latest low-emission technology, helping to further reduce our carbon footprint while creating one of the greenest bus fleets in Britain.

“I’m immensely proud of our fantastic team of people who welcome our customers onto our services every day, and I know their hard work plus our bold investment in high quality, British built buses will prove a winning combination for our road ahead.”