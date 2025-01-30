Busy Burnley mum's dream new career as a Slimming World consultant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Burnley mum-of-two is living her dream.

Emma Lewis-Lamb had to give up work when her son was born severely deaf and required cochlear implants. She attended so many appointments with him that it became "like a full-time job."

But with her youngest off to nursery, she launched her Slimming World business four weeks ago. She now spends her days helping people stay healthy, and the career change even fits around her children.

"The past four weeks have been amazing," Emma said.

"I've been nervous and excited about running my groups, but my confidence is improving.

"I do two evening sessions on a Monday. They're after the school run so I can pick my children up, then get ready for the groups and do my job. And I can do promotion and admin work around everything. It means I can continue with my college course and still take the kids to school and see my family and friends. It's hard and busy, but I'm doing all this hard work for my business, so it's rewarding."

Emma started her journey with Slimming World as a member before being recruited at a career event to launch her franchise.

"When I first joined, I didn't know what to expect, but there was a friendly, helpful consultant, which made it easier. You learn the Slimming World plan, which is about making several food swaps rather than a diet. Once I understood the psychological side of my eating habits, I found it easier, and the pounds came off."

Emma uses her weight loss experience to support her groups, passing on tips and tricks and healthy recipes.

"It's amazing. I feel so lucky to be the one encouraging and supporting people. They're doing the hard work, but to have someone who's been through it is helpful. I get to be the person to help them change their lives."

One of her favourite things about being a consultant, she adds, is seeing a group of strangers support and celebrate each other and build a friendship from that.

"Everybody gives each other ideas and inspiration. They are so happy for each other. I can feel it in the air and see it on their faces. That's what I love about it."