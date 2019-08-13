Buses diverted and roads closed amid Nelson multi-storey car park safety fears

Buses have had to be diverted in Nelson today due to an ongoing incident surrounding the demolition of the town's multi-storey car park in Broadway.



As reported earlier, an emergency evacuation of Nelson Police Station, which is located directly underneath the car park structure, took place this morning .

Traffic is currently being diverted including buses, which are unable to stop in the town centre and Broadway is closed to traffic. Fire crews and officers from Lancashire County Council remain at the scene.

A statement has been issued by the Burnley Bus Company on its Facebook page. It reads as follows: "If you're heading towards Colne on #Mainline, you'll need to catch your bus from the stop outside Pendle Wavelengths. Mainline is unable to stop at Kensington Street, Farrah Street, Lomeshaye Road or at Nelson bus station.

"If you need to get to Burnley, catch #Mainline from the stop on Scotland Road, just around the corner from Pendle Wavelengths. We're unable to stop at Nelson bus station or anywhere on Manchester Road

"The 2 is unable to stop in Nelson town centre. It'll be running instead along Barkerhouse Road, Marsden Hall Road and Reedyford Road, rejoining the normal route towards Higherford at the roundabout just by the M65

"We'll keep you posted as things develop - drop us a message if you have any questions and we'll do our best to help."