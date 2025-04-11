Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s Scarlett Heseltine has won the title of Junior Miss Galaxy UK 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the crown, the 14-year-old student at Unity College also wins a trip to Orlando, Florida, to represent the UK at the prestigious International Galaxy pageant this summer.

A world away from the old stereotype of just being beauty contests, modern day pageants are about celebrating teenagers and women, boosting their confidence and self esteem and showing them they can achieve their dreams. A dedicated athlete and sports lover, Scarlett’s favourite subject at school is P.E. and she plays football outside of school while also pursuing her passion for running, which she’S used as a way to raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley’s Scarlett Heseltine has won the title of Junior Miss Galaxy UK 2025/26

In March 2024, Scarlett was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, but instead of letting it hold her back, she’s taken her journey public with her powerful platform Let’s Talk Tourette’s. Through this initiative, Scarlett is raising awareness, educating others, and offering support to those living with Tourette’s, all while working to break the stigma around the condition. “Being diagnosed with Tourette’s was really tough at first,” Scarlett said. “But pageantry has helped me gain confidence with my tics and be able to talk about them. But my platform isn’t just for me, it is to help educate people about Tourette’s and break the stigma. I want to show my neurodivergent community that being different doesn’t stop you, the sky is your limit.”

Scarlett’s mum Stephanie said: “We are so proud of Scarlett, what she has achieved is absolutely amazing.”

Anyone who would like to follow in Scarlett’s footsteps is asked to email [email protected] or call 01925 767 884.