The Space Youth Bus offers free support and fun activities to people aged seven to 20. It is equipped with computers, iPads and game consoles and provides advice about topics like homework, drugs and mental health.

With director Lynne Blackburn raising money to keep it open after funding runs out in June, the Burnley Express spoke to three teenagers about how the service has helped them.

Here is what they said:

(l-r) Harvey Elliot, Lynne Blackburn (Project Manager of Participation Works NW) and Zoey Ashe all want to save the Space Youth Bus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Jordan Hartley, 17, Burnley College student

“The bus was at the bottom of my street growing up. It was a place to meet my friends and talk about issues like alcohol and mental health without judgement. It was good to get things off my chest.

“It keeps you on the right path. My area wasn’t always the safest, especially at night-time. Kids were using alcohol and drugs in the park, and setting fires to bins. You shouldn’t know where there is a drug spot at 16. A few people I know who are my age did fall into that, meeting older people, doing drugs and alcohol.

“The bus kept me away from all that. It didn’t give me that vulnerability or temptation.

Zoey Ashe, who used the Space Youth Bus when she was growing up. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I could have ended up in the park getting into antisocial behaviour. But I worked instead, and now I’m driving my own car. A lot of people can’t afford that.

“Walking at night-time can make you feel unsafe because of antisocial behaviour. Without the bus, many people might not feel as safe going out.”

Harvey Elliott, 15

“I started using the bus at about nine-years-old. It’s been a great experience. It has everything a child would want, like Xboxes. The bus is great for children who don’t have luxury items. Times are hard after Covid, and people can’t afford things. It would be pretty hard without the bus because of what you take away from it.

"Many of my friends use it because it’s a nice, secure place to hang out. I feel teens are often stereotyped, especially on the street. It’s horrible. You could be having fun on the bus and doing the exact same thing in a massive group in the street [and people think you’re being antisocial]. I haven’t been let in somewhere before because of my age, when I’ve not even been with a group [causing trouble].

"There’s no judgement on the bus. There are just good vibes.”

Zoey Ashe, 16, Burnley College student

“I’ve been using the bus since I was in primary school. It parked on my street, and I thought, ‘I want to go on that’.

“It was really cool and had lots of computers. I was mind-blown.

"I was shy and didn’t speak to anyone. I would talk to the staff and that helped to build my confidence. I volunteered to join the youth panel, which let me put my voice out there.”

"I think, without the bus, many people would regress and struggle to talk to others. I think some people about to go into college would struggle with the transition.”

To make a donation to the bus, please contact [email protected]