Burnley Council is advertising the plum role, which offers a salary between £37,000 and £40,000, as a 'rare opportunity to manage and run one of Lancashire's most historic buildings.'

And there has already been a huge amount of interest shown in the role.

The job of manager of Burnley's historic Towneley Hall is being advertised by Burnley Council.

The successful applicant will responsible for the management, development, and promotion of the hall which is a Grade One listed house, museum and art gallery in 200 hectares of parkland.

The hall contains an eclectic collection of fine and decorative arts, furniture, natural and local history and is a venue for exhibitions, weddings and other events.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of the current manager and comes at a time when the hall is undergoing a programme of major repairs that are due to be completed in late 2024.

The new manager will be required to develop a business plan and prepare for the full re-opening of the hall and have experience of management of museum/arts/heritage facilities, together with experience of managing staff, volunteers and budgets.

They must also be able to demonstrate an ability to attract audiences, generate and manage income, secure grant funding and be able to manage events, exhibitions and other activities and to build partnerships with stakeholders and other organisations.