Burnley is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve focussed on finding the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in and around Burnley with 5 out of 5 stars from at least 15 reviews on Google.

There are 16 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 15 or more reviews – and a further 33 also with a five-star rating from less than 15 reviews. And they deserve a special mention.

They are: Ambiance Hair on Hammerton Street, Christopher Nigel on Hargreaves Street, Crop Dispenser on Barden Lane, Ruby Olivia Rose Hair & Beauty (mobile), Aden Stephens on Todmorden Road, Elle Nine Hair Design on Hargrove Avenue, Lila’s on Accrington Road, C L Hair & Beauty on Todmorden Road, The Hair Lounge on Victoria Street, Bridal Boutique Hair & Make-up on Loxley Gardens, Hairway on Albion Street, Style Salon on Briercliffe Road, Pinks.Co on Todmorden Road, Pandora’s Hair Emporium on Rosegrown Lane, Studio J on Bull Street, J-Lo’s on Station Road, Padiham, Lyndhurst House of Hair & Beauty on Lyndhurst Road, Creative Design 157 Salon on St James’s Street, Headquarters on Church Street, Padiham, Lizzy Jean on Abinger Street, Hairtours Mobile Hairdresser, Lucie Raidy’s Beauty Clinic on Hargreaves Street, Mizpah’s Hairdressng on Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Hair by Anneka on Brown Street, Charlie’s Angels on Standish Street, Sam in the Village Hair Salon on Church Street, Worsthorne, Elizabeth’s Beauty Room on Wensley Close, The Beauty House on Manchester Road, The Cornerhouse Hair & Beauty on Burnley Road, Padiham, Icon Barbers on St James’s Street, Beauty by Megan on Burnley Road, Harle Syke, Hairbysophs on Burnley Road, Padiham and Hair Lounge on Keighley Road, Colne.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more hairdressers and salons all with great ratings of 4.5 or above, so there are plenty of experts in and around Burnley if your favourite isn’t mentioned.

Below are the 16 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 15 Google reviews or more.

In no particular order, they are ...

1 . 16 of the best hairdressers and salons in and around Burnley Below are 16 of the best hairdressers and salons in and around Burnley Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Samantha Jaine's Hair Boutique Samantha Jaine's Hair Boutique on Standish Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 85 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Art House Salon Art House Salon on Manchester Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 87 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Linzi Hair Dezine Linzi Hair Dezine on Hammerton Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 42 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales