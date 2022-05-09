The charismatic minibus salesman and founder of the Bank of Dave, who is due to be the subject of an upcoming Netflix biopic about his life, is now going to be giving business advice to Daily Mail readers.

Dave said: “I have just been announced as the Business Doctor in the Daily Mail Online and also in This is Money.

“I am honoured and very excited to be asked to join such a huge global institution, founded in 1896, and I have been working with a wonderful team of people.

Upcoming Netflix star Dave Fishwick who has just been appointed 'Business Doctor' for the Daily Mail

“The team in London love the Bank of Dave in Burnley, and they they love what we stand for!”

Self-made man Dave now wants to hear from local businesses who might benefit from the business acumen that propelled him from a Nelson building site to the silver screen.

He added: “I would personally like to hear from people in Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley and all across Lancashire.

"If you have a business and you would like to ask me a question or you would like a little advice on starting a new business or perhaps you want to change careers, drop me a line at [email protected] and I will do my best to answer them on my page in The DailyMail Online.