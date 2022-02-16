Burnley's 'Britain's Got Talent' finalist magician Jasper Cherry on TV as part of Children's Mental Health Week to talk about how magic boosted his confidence

Jasper was invited onto the GB News breakfast show where he spoke about how magic boosted his confidence and helped him to make friends at school and interact more with people.

The segment also included an interview with Marvin Berglas, founder of Marvin's Magic. Jasper is a junior ambassador for Marvin's Magic and started his magical skills with the sets when he was just nine.

Marvin, who has been promoting magic for 35 years, spoke about how it is recognised as helping to build social skills, confidence and inspire young people's imagination.

Jasper Cherry with GB News presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster

The teenage magician, who was a finalist on the hit TV show Britain's Got Talent in 2020, stunned presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster by performing a calculator trick that came up with Eamon's birthdate though a series of random numbers.

When questioned about what pressures performing magic placed on him Jasper said he felt that you have to be 'one step ahead' of everyone and present your tricks in a completely different way.

The presenters surprised Jasper with a cake as the show coincided with his 16th birthday, and true to form, he produced a 'magic' candle that appeared to move through objects, including Jasper's ears!

Marvin rounded off the segment by presenting a hand made birthday card to Jasper that magically transformed into a £50 note in front of the audience's eyes.

Jasper when he appeared on Britain's Got Talent with judge Ashley Banjo

Busy with his blossoming career in between studying for his exams at Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High School, Jasper has a stage show in Lincoln next week, a magic convention in Ireland and this weekend he is headlining at Blackpool Magic Convention, the world's biggest event of its kind.