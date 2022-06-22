The event, on Saturday, July 9th, will also be a celebration of the youth theatre's work.

The party starts at 1pm when chairman of trustees, Anthony Preston, will be officially launching the new brand and website with a special speech followed by short performances from youth theatre participants.

From 10am to 4pm visitors will have the opportunity to discover more about the new brand, see how it’s been brought to life through the new website and even get a first look at new merchandise.

There will also be a wide range of free creative activities throughout the day for everyone to get involved in, including short performances, face painting, arts and crafts, creative play and lawn games.