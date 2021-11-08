Burnley Youth Theatre delivers 'thank you' performance to bakery after £500 donation

'After the Rain' was chosen by Finch Bakery as their charity for Pride Month, which saw them donating profits from limited edition ‘Pride Taster Boxes’ while raising awareness of the group through its large social media audience.

Burnley Youth Theatre welcomed bakery staff to the theatre to meet the young people who attend ‘After the Rain’ and watch a short performance the group created to say

thank you for their donation.

Finch Bakery visits Burnley Youth Theatre LGBTQ+ group 'After the Rain'

The £500 funding has helped Burnley Youth Theatre continue to provide a welcoming and creative space for anybody who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or questioning through the weekly After The Rain workshops.

The funding has also ignited the start of a new Burnley Youth Theatre pilot project called ‘Slice of Queer’, which will bring together LGTBQ+ young people from across England through partnering with other theatres and arts organisations.

After the Rain was set up by Ollie Daley and Karen Metcalfe in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength in exploring and celebrating LGBTQ+ culture through the arts, developing projects and movements that increase visibility of the North-West’s LGBTQ+ Community.

Anybody interested in attending can contact [email protected]

Ollie Daley said: “We were honoured to be chosen as Finch Bakery’s LGBTQ+ charity for Pride Month and look forward to sharing the great work created with help from the funding. A big