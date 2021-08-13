Burnley Youth Bus back on tour as Covid-19 restrictions ease

The Burnley Youth Bus is back on the road after being given a civic re-launch

A special red carpet event was held to re-launch the bus and special guests included Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry.

Lynne Blackburn who is the director and project manager for Participation Works NW, which runs the bus, thanked all the project's grant funders, partner agencies, young people and the community for the support.

She said: "The re-launch was a great opportunity to inform all the young people and families that we are back delivering positive activities in the community."

The Mayor and Mayoress at the launch with Lynne Blackburn, the director and project manager for Participation Works NW and youth panel member Jordan Hartley

The project is aimed at young people from the age of seven to 20 and, since its launch 14 years ago, has supported thousands.

Run with a team of youth workers the project had to go on hold due to the pandemic but the team have been out doing detached youth work and online workshops to support young people.

Operating from a specially converted double decker bus, the space bus, which it is often referred to, was made possible thanks to funding and support from BBC Children in Need, Big Lottery Fund, Calico Homes and Transdev.

It is a free place for young people to ‘hop on’ and access the facilities four nights a week.

The distinctive Burnley Youth Bus is ready to go back on the road

Offering a place to 'chill' or take part in a range of activities, young people are even encouraged to take their homework or any school projects they are working on along to the space bus.

Youth workers will offer support where they can and the bus is also kitted out with computers and WiFi and access to digital media.

Young people can find out which locations we are delivering on the following social media platforms: Instagram: spaceyouthbusburnley and facebook: Space Youth Bus.

The project is also recruiting for a new youth panel for young people age 14-18 years,

Lynne with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham (right) and Les Burrows is facilities manager for Transdev

Lynne said: "This is a great opportunity to get involved in projects that make a difference to young people’s lives and for them to have a voice about issues they are facing."