Ason and Koah Bradley as World and Peace

Burnley World Book Day picture special: From Harry Potter and Mary Poppins to Toy Story and Cruella de Vil.. 16 of the best pictures

Hundreds of youngsters across Burnley and Padiham have been arriving at school today as their favourite storybook characters.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:22 pm

Parents have pulled out all the stops to create some terrific costumes for World Book Day and they have let their imagination run riot. Some schools have also used the theme of dressing as a word and here are some of the results in this fabulous collection of photos.

1. WFXP -Aubrielle (two) Jessie from Toy Story.jpg

Aubrielle as Jessie from Toy Story

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. WFXP-Tyler as The Cat i the Hat.jpg

Tyler as The Cat in the Hat

Photo: submittted

Photo Sales

3. IWFXP-Isaac Monk Jack and the Beanstalk.jpg

Isaac Monk as Jack and the Beanstalk

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. WFXP-Sienna Fuller Mary Poppins.jpg

Sienna Fuller as Mary Poppins

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
ParentsHundredsBurnleyPadiham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4