Burnley women's charity receives digital funding boost

Lancashire Women has been named as just one of just eight charities in the UK to be awarded a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund’s new Digital Fund.



The money will be used to grow their digital capabilities, particularly around their operations and service delivery.

The charity, which has a centre in Nicholas Street, Burnley, will use the funding to ensure that digital services better support their work with women and girls. In particular Lancashire Women will be exploring how it will allow women to get the help they need as soon as possible.

Amanda Greenwood, chief executive of the charity, said: “Lancashire Women recognise the potential that digital, in all forms, has in helping us to adapt to the changing world and to radically rethink how our organisation works and operates in the internet era.

"This funding will support us to continued to develop the digital skills and knowledge of our team, building on what we have done to date, and allow us to explore in greater detail the role that technology, innovation, digital and design thinking can play in improving the lives of women and girls in Lancashire.”

Lancashire Women is also working in partnership with national charity Agenda, the alliance for women and girls at risk. This will provide opportunities to share learning with Agenda’s network of members and to hear from others working to improve the lives of women and girls.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of Agenda, the alliance for women and girls at risk, said: “Women and girls who have experience of abuse, poor mental health or face problems with addiction or homelessness, need access to a wide-range of support to help rebuild their lives."