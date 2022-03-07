Sophie, the eldest of four, was born with a hole in her heart at Burnley General Hospital and had to have a pacemaker at eight-months old.

Further open heart surgeries followed aged 11 and 24 and she admits she has continued to confound the medical profession, giving birth to Stanley who is six this month - something the doctors said could kill her.

“My heart problems are something I have learnt to live with, it’s no big deal to me,” said former Holy Trinity RC Primary school pupil Sophie, who is the daughter of Lucy McDonough and Simon Barrass, who died in 2018.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Barrass who has undergone three open heart surgeries, is due to celebrate her 30th birthday this week

“I actually had my picture in the Burnley Express when I was born as I was born on No Smoking Day!

“I was then found to have a hole in my heart which needed repairing at eight months old and when they operated they found a narrowing of my aortic valve and so I had to have a pacemaker.

“Later in life I had to have a mechanical valve put in. I have to have a new pacemaker every five to 10 years as they are battery-operated and run out. It’s something I have just got on with but I am dependent on it, I wouldn’t have survived without the pacemaker.

Sophie on the day she was born at Burnley General Hospital

“I am not really sure how close I was to not surviving at the beginning as my mum knows all that, my mum has always been great as it must have been really hard for my parents.”

Sophie, who went to Habergham High School which later became Hameldon, admitted there were rules she had to follow – but she wasn’t one for that!

“I was a rebel to be honest,” she laughed. “I could do PE at school but I hated it. I remember my mum trying to make me do it and going into school and saying ‘if she isn’t down on the floor, don’t ring me!’

“I led a pretty normal life but I was told I couldn’t have piercings or tattoos or even a mobile phone due to the magnetics and radiation but I have four tattoos and piercings, and of course a mobile phone.”

Sophie, who works as a senior housing officer at the Langley House Trust, was told she would never have children with partner Stephen.

“I found out I was pregnant and I went to the hospital to talk about my valve replacement.

“The surgeon went mad as he said that the pregnancy would put pressure on my heart and I could die. It was recommended to me to have an abortion as it was too dangerous but there was no way.

“I was monitored throughout the pregnancy and thankfully it all went ok although I will stick at one with Stanley, he’s ace.”

Sophie has regular check-ups at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Centre and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

“Every birthday is a milestone, especially after losing my dad, but life is for living.