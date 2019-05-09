Burnley woman celebrating 20 years as a Slimming World consultant

From just 14 members, a Burnley Slimming World consultant has built two weekly groups with more than 200 attendees.

Angela Fielden, who is celebrating 20 years in the role, has achieved a prestigious Gold Award during her time as a consultant and runs all three of her groups to flagship standard.

She said: "After 20 years I am blessed to still be enjoying my role. I love welcoming in new members and introducing them to our guaranteed weight loss programme, Food Optimising.

"I love seeing people transform in front of my eyes and improve their health and well-being.

"Many members tell me they have reduced or completely stopped some medications which gives me so much satisfaction, knowing I have contributed to improving their lifestyles, whilst teaching them all about good nutrition.

"Slimming World is recommended by the Royal College of Midwives and the Diabetic Society.

Angela added: "I myself have lost seven stone by following the plan and am fitter now in my 50s than I ever was in my 30s.”

During two decades, her groups have raised thousands of pounds for charity by hosting various activities and events, including an annual sponsored walk. They have also regularly donated to Pendleside Hospice, the NSPCC and Cancer Research.

The consultant was given a beautiful bracelet from Slimming World's head office and numerous gifts from her members for her service.

Angela runs groups on Wednesdays, 9-15 am, 4-30pm and 6- 30pm at Padiham Town Hall Ballroom and on Thursdays at 5pm and 7pm at Walton Lance Social Centre, Leeds Road in Nelson.