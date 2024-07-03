Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley Wakes Fair is promising fun for all the family when it returns to Towneley Park next week.

The fair, which will be located in the car parks near to the entrance of Towneley, will feature more than 50 rides and attractions, from waltzers and dodgems to white knuckle rides for the adrenaline junkies.

It will run from Wednesday, July 10, to Monday, July 15. The opening times are: 5pm to 9-30pm on weekdays; 1pm – 9-30pm on Saturday; 1pm – 7pm on Sunday.

The Oxygen ride will be thrilling visitors at the Burnley Wakes Fun Fair.

The Wakes Fair takes its name from the old mill holidays, when families would travel to Blackpool for the week, or simply have fun at home.

Wakes Fair spokesman Billy Hill, from the Lancashire Section of The Showmen Guild, said: “We’ve got over 50 rides, games and attractions in total. That includes includes great selection of children’s rides, trampolines, inflatables etc. Some of these, such as as the Ice Dragon family coaster, mums and dads can ride together with their little ones.

“There’s no need to head to the seaside when we’re bringing all the fun of the fair to Towneley Park this summer. This well established event has appeared at various sites around Burnley over the years, including on the Fulledge Recreation Ground. As a form of public entertainment, it has roots going back even further than Burnley Football Club."

Visitors can find the fair by entering the park from the Todmorden Road entrance, and looking for the rides and attractions on the car park to the right just before Unity College. Admission is free at all times and rides start at £2.50. Card/contactless payment is accepted on most attractions.