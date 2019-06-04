Burnley vicar tackling food poverty with new breakfast club

A Burnley vicar is tackling food poverty by hosting a brand new breakfast club.

Fr Alex Frost will launch the venture on Saturday at St Matthew with Holy Trinity Church in Harriet Street, Burnley. It will serve up a free breakfast comprising tea and coffee or juice, toast, cereal or porridge on a weekly basis from 8am to 10am.

The voluntary group was set up to help families who are struggling to provide regular family meals or and to tackle loneliness in the community.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.