Burnley vicar's Christmas ditty is a comic hit

A Burnley vicar with a sideline in comedy has become an internet hit after posting a humorous song on social media.



Fr Alex Frost, the vicar at St Matthew with Holy Trinity Church, has released a comic ditty entitled 'Don't Put Your Decs up in November', which has already garnered 12,000 views from around the world after being posted on his Facebook page.

The lighthearted song encouraging people to perhaps wait until December before getting their homes decorated for Christmas is the latest comic offering from the popular vicar who makes up one half of comedy duo known Jack and Krac, with fellow vicar Fr Chris Krawic.

Fr Alex said: "I have been amazed how popular the song has proved to be with lots of people sharing or commenting on my pre Christmas ditty. I now plan to release a new song during Advent entitled 'We'd like to see you in church this year but you're all too busy shopping'.

"It is in the same vein and certainly shouldn't be taken too seriously."