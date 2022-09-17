Vienna hand painted a crown on a wooden plaque which she took to Padiham Town Hall to place among the floral tributes left for Her Majesty.

The youngster also signed the condolence book in honour of the Queen, accompanied by her grandma, Adele Geraghty.

Vienna Scott with the crown she painted for the Queen

Vienna's simple message read: "Love you Queen Lilibet. Love Vienna, age two-and-a-half."

Vienna goes to Giant Leap Nursery in Burnley and lives with her mum and dad, Fran and Robert, and brother Cruz who is seven and big Burnley fan.

Vienna signs the condolence book in honour of the Queen at Padiham Town Hall