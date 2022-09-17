Burnley tot melts hearts with her adorable message to the Queen and hand painted tribute
Tiny Vienna Scott has made a beautiful and touching tribute to the Queen... at the age of two-and-a-half.
By Sue Plunkett
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:06 pm
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:06 pm
Vienna hand painted a crown on a wooden plaque which she took to Padiham Town Hall to place among the floral tributes left for Her Majesty.
The youngster also signed the condolence book in honour of the Queen, accompanied by her grandma, Adele Geraghty.
Vienna's simple message read: "Love you Queen Lilibet. Love Vienna, age two-and-a-half."
Vienna goes to Giant Leap Nursery in Burnley and lives with her mum and dad, Fran and Robert, and brother Cruz who is seven and big Burnley fan.