Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal: Gifts needed for teenage boys

Christmas gifts, toys and treats are rolling in for the festive appeal hosted by Burnley Together.

But organisers have this week put out a special plea for gifts for teenagers for the annual Christmas Present Appeal. In particular, presents for teenage boys are needed. Ideal presents include toiletry gift sets, gadgets, socks, pjs, socks, clothes and hat and glove sets.

The appeal, now in its 29th year, has been supported by the Burnley Express from the beginning. Reporter Sue Plunkett said: “If you could add one extra gift to your Christmas list this year please find it in your heart to do so. Burnley people always go all out for this appeal and it makes such a difference to many struggling families.”

Buddy the Elf (aka Mukhtar Mirza, the community champion at Tesco Extra in Finsley Gate, Burnley) with the toys the store has donated to the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal. This week an appeal has gone out for donations of gifts for teenage boys

Originally set up by the Salvation Army, when the pandemic hit volunteers had to step back, so Burnley Together agreed to take over.

The appeal is aimed at children and young people up to the age of 18. In 2023 4,800 toys and gifts were donated to the appeal which were unwrapped on Christmas Day by 1,208 children in 630 families. Toys and gifts can be dropped at Down Town on the balcony in Burnley town centre or at various shops and supermarkets around the town. For more details about the appeal and how you can help you can contact Burnley Together on 01282 686402 or email [email protected].