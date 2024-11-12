Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal: Gifts needed for teenage boys
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But organisers have this week put out a special plea for gifts for teenagers for the annual Christmas Present Appeal. In particular, presents for teenage boys are needed. Ideal presents include toiletry gift sets, gadgets, socks, pjs, socks, clothes and hat and glove sets.
The appeal, now in its 29th year, has been supported by the Burnley Express from the beginning. Reporter Sue Plunkett said: “If you could add one extra gift to your Christmas list this year please find it in your heart to do so. Burnley people always go all out for this appeal and it makes such a difference to many struggling families.”
This year’s appeal had a magical start with the very generous donation of over £1,000 worth of toys from Burnley’s Tesco store in Finsley Gate.
Originally set up by the Salvation Army, when the pandemic hit volunteers had to step back, so Burnley Together agreed to take over.
The appeal is aimed at children and young people up to the age of 18. In 2023 4,800 toys and gifts were donated to the appeal which were unwrapped on Christmas Day by 1,208 children in 630 families. Toys and gifts can be dropped at Down Town on the balcony in Burnley town centre or at various shops and supermarkets around the town. For more details about the appeal and how you can help you can contact Burnley Together on 01282 686402 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.