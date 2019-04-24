Burnley to Blackpool bike ride will boost running costs for Burnley Athletic Club

Parents of children from Burnley Athletics Club got on their bikes and cycled to Blackpool to raise money for the club.

Eleven adults cycled the 42 miles in four and a half hours to raise £1,000 which will go towards general running costs at the Barden Lane based club.

Two, Catherine Tregay and Sarah Southam, hired a tandem to do the ride which ended at Stanley Park in the seaside resort.

Paul Tregay, whose children take part in running and athletics there, said: "The club is a really great community asset. Although it is owned by the council, everyone who helps out there are volunteers so we felt we should try and raise some money.

"The volunteers do an amazing job training all the athletes who go to the the club. The funds will help to buy new equipment for the increasing number of athletes joining the club.

"A lot of parents have formed an impromptu running group, but we felt cycling to Blackpool would be more of a challenge, especially since some of us hadn't been on a bike in years.

"It was hard work, we had a couple of comfort steps along the way but we did it in quite a good time. The money will come in really useful."

Anyone wanting information about joining the club can call 07434 455089 or email info@burnleyac.co.uk.

Track and field season runs from March to September and cross country season runs from October to March.