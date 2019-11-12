Burnley to be lit up for Christmas this weekend

Burnley town centre is set to be lit up for Christmas this Saturday.

Burnley's Christmas Party and Switch-on event will see a great line up of festive family activities and a fantastic stage show.

Funfair rides, birds of prey and msuic and dance performances will help to keep children of all ages entertained throughout the day, while from 10am to5pm there will be a Christmas street market on The Mall, and an arts and crafts market on Boot Way.

Meanwhile, fans of the hit musical "The Greatest Showman" will not want to miss a themed stage show of the film from 3pm to 5pm.

The lights switch-on and fireworks will take place at 5pm.