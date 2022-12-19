Burnley therapy service celebrates 25 years of offering free counselling and mental health support

The Burnley Mayor unveiled a plaque earlier this month to recognise Freeflow’s 25-year commitment to the community, making it the longest running charity of its kind in the area. The team also celebrated with an evening meal and a tree-planting ceremony in a local restored woodland, as well as by donating 250 selection boxes to a fellow charity.

Freeflow has offered mental health support and counselling to more than 20,000 people and supported more than 200 trainee counsellors to gain their qualifications, while also continuing to work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, Edel McGinn, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: “These achievements are thanks to each and everyone of you who has been involved with our charity.

The Freeflow team celebrating 25 years of offering mental health support in Burnley.

“You are the foundations, the backbone and the heart of freeflow, all committed to the same aim to support those in need.

“Imagine meeting someone who wants to learn your past, not to punish you but to understand how you needed to be loved. That’s what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad